Liv Morgan takes out 29-year-old star with steel chairs on WWE SmackDown

Former SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan collided with Sonya Deville on the latest episode of the show.

Last week on the blue brand, The Pridefighter was attacked backstage by the former SmackDown Women's Champion during an interview. The latter proceeded to put her through a table after diving off the scaffolding. Since losing the title to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan has seemingly developed an edgier personality.

Sonya Deville dominated the match from the start, and the two stars went back and forth in the ring. Deville went for a kick, but Morgan caught it and hit her with a backstabber. They then went outside and began brawling at ringside while the referee was making the count.

They were almost at the ten count, and Morgan, despite being capable, didn't try to enter the ring to win the match. She kept battering Deville, and they were both counted out. Things didn't stop there, however, as the former women's champion brought out multiple steel chairs and placed them in the ring.

She then hit Sonya Deville with a superplex onto the chairs. While Deville was selling the fall, Liv Morgan was smiling with enthusiasm. It remains to be seen how Morgan's new-found personality will develop in the near future.

