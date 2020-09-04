Liv Morgan takes a jab at how WWE initially treated her

Liv Morgan must be on cloud nine right now. She, along with Ruby Riott, is in line to face Shayana Baszler and Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

On WWE RAW, the Riott Squad beat The IIconics to name themselves the No.1 Contenders for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. As a result of their loss, The IIconics were forced to disband and will now compete as singles competitors on WWE TV.

Liv Morgan addresses her WWE debut

Liv Morgan took to Twitter to post a throwback at her first match in WWE NXT. According to the post, in her match against Eva Marie, WWE publish Liv Morgan's name on the screen. The company referred to her as a "local competitor".

Who remembers this ? pic.twitter.com/A4LqgVNdgy — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 4, 2020

After the post, Liv Morgan published another Tweet saying that people now love to watch that "local competitor" in action nowadays.

That local competitor must have been something, huh?



I hear people love to watch her 😉 — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) September 4, 2020

Liv Morgan isn't wrong. She has acquired an enormous fan following in the WWE Universe. When she was away from WWE RAW for a few weeks back in June, the WWE Universe wanted answers for why she wasn't televised every week.

Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Sarah Logan debuted as the Riott Squad on WWE SmackDown in 2017. On the night of their debut, the three women took the show by storm when they attacked four women in two different matches. The Riott Squad's first victims were Natalya, Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair. The Riott Squad further went on to beat Flair, Natalya, and Naomi in a six-woman Tag Team Match.

While the three women have never held any WWE Championships, they were always in the picture. Ruby Riott got a shot at the WWE RAW Women's Championship when she faced Charlotte Flair at WWE Fastlane. As for Sarah Logan and Liv Morgan, they were a part of the inaugural WWE Women's Championship Match at Elimination Chamber 2019. The two came up short when Sasha Banks and Bayley won the match and became the first Women's Tag Team Champions.

Liv Morgan began her singles run in 2019. At WrestleMania 36, she bagged her first victory at the annual PPV when she beat Natalya.