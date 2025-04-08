Liv Morgan takes shots at every tag team in WWE; makes serious claim on RAW

Liv Morgan fired some shots at every tag team in WWE. She also made serious claims regarding her own tag team.

Morgan has been a decorated star since arriving in WWE. She has won the Women's World Championship twice and is the first-ever Crown Jewel Champion. She has also formed a successful tag team with Raquel Rodriguez, and together, they have won the Women's Tag Team Championship three times. They are currently the reigning tag champions.

As the competition for their Tag Title heats up, WWE announced a number one contender's gauntlet match, with the winner facing Liv and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Tonight on WWE RAW, Jackie Redmond interviewed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez during an ad break. They were asked about the gauntlet match. Liv shut down every tag team, saying they weren't as good as her and Raquel. She also claimed that they were the greatest women's tag team of all time and said that they would walk out of WrestleMania 41 still as the Tag Team Champions.

It will be interesting to see whether Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez can retain their Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 41.

