"I know nothing will ever compare" - Liv Morgan opens up about her biggest moment in WWE

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan has opened up about the biggest moment of her career so far.

Before signing independent wrestlers to the black and gold brand, WWE had several notable homegrown talents in NXT. Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan and Mandy Rose are some prime examples of the company's homegrown superstars.

Last week, Morgan experienced the biggest night of her career when she won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match and cashed in her briefcase on the same night. In a recent interview with BT Sport, the SmackDown Women's Champion revealed that she understood the importance of that night very well:

"I knew no matter what I do for the rest of my career, you know, I am hoping and working towards having hundreds of amazing moments, but I know nothing will ever compare or feel like Money in the Bank did, for me, personally." (0:14 - 0:35)

WWE on BT Sport @btsportwwe



Lifelong dreams fulfilled in an instant for "No matter what I do for the rest of my career, nothing will ever compare or feel like Money in the Bank did."Lifelong dreams fulfilled in an instant for @YaOnlyLivvOnce "No matter what I do for the rest of my career, nothing will ever compare or feel like Money in the Bank did."Lifelong dreams fulfilled in an instant for @YaOnlyLivvOnce ✨😊 https://t.co/mrlpGT0Dc5

Fans have been behind Morgan for years, and her dreams finally came true when she cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase on Ronda Rousey to win the title.

Liv Morgan recalls the WWE Universe's reaction after her win

Liv Morgan has been a fan favorite for years, but only recently began gaining momentum when she entered a feud with Becky Lynch late last year. Morgan finally grabbed the brass ring when she won the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

The night became even sweeter for fans when she charged down to the ring to cash in on Ronda Rousey. In the same interview with BT Sport, the 28-year-old spoke about soaking in the WWE Universe's reaction after the win:

"I definitely took in many moments and tried to soak in as much of it as I possibly could. Just standing there and looking around and just trying to remember everyone's faces and remember what I heard. I mean I watched it back so many times, not gonna lie. I watched me winning Money in the Bank and cashing in back like 100 times. Never gets old." (1:06 - 1:32)

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Morgan and her title reign. She is currently scheduled to defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit WWE and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Find out which AEW star overpowered Brock Lesnar here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far