Liv Morgan describes her current relationship with former RAW Women's Champion

WWE superstar Liv Morgan has opened up about her relationship with Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW.

Morgan has slowly become an internet sensation. The fans love to watch her whether she is in a squared circle or on social media. The 28-year-old seems locked in for a bright future in WWE as she is set to compete in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Lately, Morgan both teamed with and faced off against Alexa Bliss, and the chemistry between the two was noticed by the WWE Universe. Speaking to the New York Post, Morgan shared her thoughts on the strange relationship she has with the former champion:

"Lex and I, we are kind of in this place where we kind of sparked this new friendship and we allied ourselves the last couple of weeks navigating for Money in the Bank... (We) kind of didn’t want to physically hurt each other, we wanted to work and wrestle but do it in a way that’s more competitive and playful than like, “I want to stomp your face in.” So it kind of just took a life of its own. We didn’t know that was gonna cause a stir, but we thought it was funny."

With both Morgan and Bliss competing in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match on July 2nd, it will be interesting to see how the two interact with a guaranteed title shot on the line. Currently, the Women's Tag Team Championships are vacated, and some fans would love for the duo to go after them instead.

Liv Morgan defeated Alexa Bliss on WWE RAW

Morgan reinvented herself almost a year ago when her former tag team partner Ruby Riott was released from the company. Since then, Liv has been climbing to reach the top of the mountain with stellar performances against Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

Alexa Bliss recently made her in-ring return and has been stacking wins since reverting to her original persona. She and Morgan have since teamed up, but also faced each other for the first time on last week's episode of RAW.

In the closing moments of the match, Bliss tried her DDT, but Liv Morgan countered with a roll-up for the win. It even shocked Asuka, who was commentating at ringside for the match.

It will be interesting to see if Liv Morgan can capitalize on her recent popularity and win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, she'll have to go through Little Miss Bliss to do it.

