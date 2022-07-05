"It's incredible" - Liv Morgan talks about working with former SmackDown Women's Champion

Liv Morgan recently spoke about sharing the ring with former SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

Morgan participated in the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match last Saturday and secured the coveted briefcase after a hard-fought contest. Later that night, she cashed in the contract on former SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and defeated her for the title.

During this week's RAW, the newly-crowned champion teamed up with Bianca Belair to overcome the team of Carmella and Natalya. Speaking on a WWE Digital Exclusive, Morgan shared her thoughts on The EST of WWE:

"Amazing. It's always incredible to be in the ring with [Bianca Belair]. Whether it is against her or whether she is on my team. Tonight, she just happened to be on my team, thank you so much. It's incredible, it's incredible." (From 0:16 to 0:27)

It will be interesting to see the challenges ahead for Morgan on SmackDown. Fans are ecstatic to see the 28-year-old as the women's champion of the blue brand.

Liv Morgan talks about holding the SmackDown Women's Championship

Ever since Liv Morgan started her journey with WWE, she wanted to become a champion. Last Saturday, Morgan fulfilled her dream after a successful cash-in on The Rowdy One.

Fans and the wrestling world have been buzzing over Morgan's first championship win in the company. As a champion, you can carry the title and travel with it. Last night, Morgan described her experience of holding the title on a WWE Digital Exclusive:

"No. Honestly, I've slept with this, I've had it on the toilet as I showered, I held it on my lap when I drive. It doesn't leave my sight. I love it so much. I hope that one day it feels real but right now I'm just still over the moon buzzing." (From 0:32 to 0:49)

Fans have positively responded to Morgan's long-due title victory at Money in the Bank. It will be interesting to see her first challenger for the championship on the blue brand.

