Liv Morgan taunts SmackDown star; shares bold RAW spoiler

Liv Morgan is no longer the Women's World Champion on WWE RAW, which means she has seemingly turned her attention to the tag team division. She might be aiming to win the Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez.

This week on RAW, Morgan and Rodriguez will take on Bianca Belair and Naomi, who is filling in for Jade Cargill as one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions. Morgan was able to pick up a win over Belair on SmackDown in a six-woman tag team match. But The EST claimed that she would win on RAW.

Morgan disagreed with Belair and shared her own spoiler for the show. On X/Twitter, The Miracle Kid noted that she would defeat the SmackDown star once again because she was the "greatEST," a taunt aimed at Belair, who is called The EST of WWE.

Liv Morgan lost her Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley earlier this month. Ripley successfully defend her title against Nia Jax this past weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event. This means that Mami has now moved on from Morgan and will be looking at the Royal Rumble match with interest if the winner chooses to face her at WrestleMania.

Morgan seems to be focused on The Judgment Day and taking back some championships to her team since the faction has lost all of its gold recently.

Liv Morgan will be part of the Women's Royal Rumble

Liv Morgan has already announced that she will be part of the Women's Royal Rumble match on February 1. She claimed that with Raquel Rodriguez in the match with her, she has already won.

It's unclear if the duo will co-exist in the match or if Rodriguez will finally abandon Morgan and attempt to win the contest herself. After all, Big Mami Cool and Rhea Ripley have been pushing for a dream match, and she could decide that her goals are more important.

