Liv Morgan teases two major stipulations for match at Extreme Rules 2021 [Exclusive]

Liv Morgan is all set for a big singles pay-per-view match against Carmella at Extreme Rules 2021. Interestingly enough, despite nearly four years on the WWE main roster, this will only be Liv Morgan's second singles match on pay-per-view.

Morgan's last and only other singles pay-per-view bout took place on the WrestleMania 36 kickoff show against Natalya, where she won. At Extreme Rules 2021, Liv Morgan vs Carmella will be the only non-title bout, barring any last-minute additions to the card.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Rick Ucchino, Morgan said she is excited to have her second singles pay-per-view bout this Sunday:

'I'm excited to have my second-ever singles pay-per-view match. I love that it's against Carmella, we've been having issues since Money in the Bank."

Although there is no stipulation given to their match, Morgan gave two options if there were to be one added at the last minute

"Either a street fight where I'll beat her butt all over backstage, or a no disqualification match, because :she just left in the middle of the match."

Liv Morgan is expected to defeat Carmella at Extreme Rules 2021.

What does a win at Extreme Rules 2021 mean for Liv Morgan?

For Liv Morgan, a win at Extreme Rules 2021 is key. It will likely put her in prime position to challenge Becky Lynch or Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's title in 2021. She has had a lot of momentum in 2021, and in hindsight, she would have been the best option to win the Women's Money in the Bank ladder match, but Nikki A.S.H. was chosen for what was ultimately a short-term storyline.

With that said, Morgan has quite a few years ahead of her in WWE, and an organic rise to the top would be more satisfying to watch. Hopefully, WWE adds a stipulation to the Liv Morgan-Carmella match to make it more entertaining.

