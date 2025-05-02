Liv Morgan tells WWE star, "You’re gonna miss me," and it's not Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan claimed that a popular name will miss her when she's away from TV to film movies, and she's not talking about Dominik Mysterio. Morgan believes that WWE backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley will miss her during her hiatus.

Morgan will be absent from WWE television for a while since she is off to shoot a movie. The former Women's World Champion will be a part of Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, created by legendary Japanese director Takashi Miike.

WWE interviewer Cathy Kelley sent a heartfelt message to Liv Morgan on X/Twitter, wishing that she gets cast in loads of movies. Morgan responded to Kelley with the following message:

"I know you’ll never admit it, but you’re gonna miss me 😇"

Liv Morgan on a potential career as an actor

Back in 2022, Morgan opened up about her plans after retiring from pro-wrestling. She revealed to Haley & Hanna Cavinder that she had been taking acting classes and giving auditions as well.

“I have not started a business, but I have enrolled in classes to eventually become a realtor, eventually a broker, have my own brokerage. It definitely took a backseat to my training. I’m having a quarter life crisis of ‘I’m not doing enough with my life,’ so I picked up all these things. Real estate was one of them and I still want to follow through and finish with that, but I also opened up a soap business, and that’s doing really well, and I have a lot of fun with that. I’ve been taking acting classes, I’ve been auditioning a lot, and have kind of being dipping my hands in all these little pots to see what I can do.” [H/T TJR Wrestling]

Liv Morgan's fans are on cloud nine and want to see her make it big as an actor in Hollywood. The WWE Universe can't wait to see the RAW star on the big screen in blockbuster films in the near future.

