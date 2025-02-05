Liv Morgan thanks Judgment Day member after paying tribute to him on WWE RAW; it's not Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan had a magnificent run in 2024 with the Women's World Championship. She eventually lost the title to Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW's season premiere on Netflix last month. The former Women's World Champion recently thanked fellow Judgment Day member Carlito after paying tribute to him during her match on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

The Miracle Kid locked horns with IYO SKY in the Women's Elimination Chamber qualifying match this past Monday. During the match, Morgan hit The Genius of The Sky with a Backstabber, a move used by Carlito.

Later, the 30-year-old took to her Instagram stories and revealed that she learned the move from her fellow Judgment Day member.

"Backstabber! Learned that from Carlito," Liv Morgan wrote.

Last Saturday, Liv entered the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble at number two. Despite a valiant effort, she failed to win the match. She will enter the Women's Elimination Chamber Match next month, thanks to a DQ win over IYO SKY.

Liv Morgan on her feud with Rhea Ripley

The Miracle Kid started the Liv Morgan Revenge Tour after she attacked Rhea Ripley on the RAW after WrestleMania XL. The Eradiactor was then forced to relinquish her Women's World Championship due to injury. The title was subsequently won by Becky Lynch during a Battle Royal on RAW. Liv eventually won the Women's World Championship after beating The Man at the King and Queen of the Ring PLE.

Rhea made her return in July and faced Morgan for the gold at SummerSlam. However, The Nightmare was unsuccessful in regaining the title due to Dominik Mysterio's interference. The feud went on until January 2025, when The Nightmare finally defeated Liv on RAW's premiere on Netflix to regain the championship.

After her defeat, the inaugural Women's Crown Jewel Champion took to her X account to share her thoughts. However, she later deleted the post.

"She may have won the battle, but I won the war!" she wrote.

It will be interesting to see if The Miracle Kid wins the Women's Elimination Chamber Match next month.

