Liv Morgan trying to steal another man from Rhea Ripley after Dirty Dom is possible, says veteran

Rhea Ripley's former on-screen boyfriend, Dominik Mysterio, betrayed her and sided with Liv Morgan at WWE SummerSlam. Meanwhile, a wrestling veteran recently suggested the reigning Women's World Champion could attempt to steal Damian Priest from Mami.

The Miracle Kid is now part of The Judgment Day and the new on-screen girlfriend of Dominik Mysterio. While the latter turned on Ripley at SummerSlam, his Judgment Day teammate Finn Balor betrayed Damian Priest, costing The Archer of Infamy the World Heavyweight Championship against Gunther.

The Terror Twins are now feuding with The New Judgment Day on Monday Night RAW. On a recent episode of the Keepin' It 100 OFFICIAL podcast, wrestling veteran Konnan addressed the future of the storyline.

The WCW legend pointed out that the angle could end in different ways. Meanwhile, he suggested that Morgan could hit on Priest and try to steal him too from Ripley.

"Does Liv now, saying that she would take everything she [Ripley] cared about, even though it's not her boyfriend, it is a friend, she starts to hit on Priest? You know, there's so many things you can do with this," he said. [27:41-27:53]

WWE analyst predicts the outcome of Rhea Ripley & Damian Priest vs. Liv Morgan & Dominik Mysterio

Since SummerSlam, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have been trying to get their revenge on The New Judgment Day. However, The Terror Twins were destroyed by the heel faction this past Monday. The duo will lock horns with Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio in a Mixed Tag Team Match at Bash in Berlin.

While many expect The Eradicator and The Punisher to win the match, WWE analyst Sam Roberts has predicted that the duo will suffer a defeat. Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, the 40-year-old claimed Morgan and Dirty Dom would win because of their stablemates.

"I feel like people are going into Bash in Berlin like expecting, 'Okay, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley are gonna win!' I feel like, because of The Judgment Day, that Rhea and Damian are gonna take another loss," he said.

Meanwhile, former WWE host Matt Camp predicted that Ripley would pin Morgan at Bash in Berlin to set up a Women's World Championship match between the duo at Bad Blood. It will be interesting to see how things unfold in Berlin later this month.

