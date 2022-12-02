Liv Morgan has a two-word reaction to her "great" matches with a current top champion

Liv Morgan is regarded as one of WWE's most highly rated superstars at the moment. A former SmackDown Women's Champion, Morgan recently reflected on her previous matches with Bianca Belair.

Belair, who is currently working in the red brand, has established her place as a top stars in the company. She is the reigning RAW Women's Champion and has held the title for over 240 days.

A Twitter user recently posted a video of Bianca and Liv mentioning how the two wrestlers always put on great matches. Taking to Twitter, Morgan sent out a two-word response to her sharing the ring with The EST.

"Ya know," wrote Morgan.

Earlier this year at the Money in the Bank 2022 Premium Live Event, Liv won the SmackDown Women's Championship. She cashed in her contract to pin The Baddest Woman On The Planet. The win marked Morgan's first-ever championship victory in WWE.

However, at Extreme Rules, the 28-year-old star dropped the SmackDown Women's Title back to Ronda Rousey, who is currently in her second reign with the title.

Liv Morgan has undergone a major character change since losing the SmackDown Women's Championship

Since dropping the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules, Liv Morgan has undergone a major change in character.

Her current gimmick is a lot edgier and darker. One superstar who has faced the wrath of the new version of Morgan is Sonya Deville. A few weeks ago on SmackDown, Deville was attacked backstage by the former SmackDown Women's Champion. This led to a No Disqualification Match between the two on SmackDown, with Morgan walking out with the victory.

The 28-year-old star has been relegated to live events in recent weeks. However, fans on social media have made their opinions clear and want Morgan to return to the SmackDown Women's Title picture.

Current champion Rousey recently defended the title against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames but received a lot of criticism on Twitter after her match.

