Liv Morgan's two-word reaction to Rhea Ripley joining Edge at WrestleMania Backlash

Liv Morgan shared an angry reaction to Rhea Ripley aligning with Edge at WrestleMania Backlash.

Morgan and Ripley's short-lived tag team run ended a while ago, when The Nightmare attacked Morgan on WWE RAW. They have been at each other's throats ever since.

Tonight at WWE WrestleMania Backlash, AJ Styles faced Edge in a WrestleMania 38 rematch. Edge's Judgment Day stablemate Damien Priest was barred from ringside to prevent him from interfering.

During the closing moments of the hard-fought battle, a masked figure pulled The Phenomenal One off the top rope, allowing Edge to land a sleeper hold for the win via referee stoppage. Soon after Edge's victory, the mystery figure unmasked herself to reveal Rhea Ripley.

Morgan wasn't happy over this development, and took to Twitter to share her reaction to the same. She wrote the following in her tweet:

"A travesty."

Liv Morgan is eager to put Rhea Ripley down

Earlier this year, Morgan and Ripley formed a tag team and went on a feud for the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38. The titles were defended in the Tag Team Fatal Four-Way match. Sasha Banks and Naomi won the Tag Team title, with Banks picking up her first win at WrestleMania.

Jason Solomon @solomonster Rhea Ripley gives Edge the assisted win and officially joins Judgment Day. That is the correct choice for a third member. #WMBacklash Rhea Ripley gives Edge the assisted win and officially joins Judgment Day. That is the correct choice for a third member. #WMBacklash

Soon after, tensions began brewing between Ripley and Morgan, with the former walking out on the latter. On the April 18, 2022 episode of WWE RAW, the duo lost another match to Banks and Naomi. Following the loss, Ripley snapped and attacked Morgan, thus turning heel.

The two stars have had several tense interactions at WWE's live events. A referee even had to come between the two stars as Morgan attempted an attack on her former tag team partner.

Do you share Liv Morgan's sentiments well, when it comes to Rhea Ripley joining forces with Edge?

