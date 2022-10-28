Liv Morgan has two-word response to her past year in WWE

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan expressed her gratitude for the success she's had this year with the company.

Earlier this year, Liv Morgan began her journey as a singles superstar as she rose through her ranks while feuding with Becky Lynch. Nevertheless, she became more popular even though she couldn't defeat Big Time Becks. After WrestleMania 38, she began feuding against Rhea Ripley and lost.

Morgan had one of the best years in July as she defeated Ronda Rousey twice, won the Money in the Bank contract, and became the SmackDown Women's Champion. She recently responded to the success of the year she had in WWE and outside the company as well. Here's what she said:

"Genuinely grateful"

Besides her success inside the squared circle, she bagged a role in an upcoming movie and also made an appearance on a hit television show. On an upcoming episode of SmackDown, she is set to face Sonya Deville in a rematch.

Liv Morgan recently appeared on Chucky TV series

Chucky is a popular movie franchise with a history of decades. The franchise was recently developed for the small screen and a new series was announced. After the success of the first season, WWE Superstar Liv Morgan joined the production of the second season.

Morgan made an appearance as a celebrity guest on Chucky Season 2 during Halloween week in episode 4 titled 'Death on Denia'. In the episode, she interacted with Chucky before being brutally killed by the evil doll to end the episode.

Earlier this month, Morgan lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey in an Extreme Rules match at the premium live event. It will be interesting to see what Morgan does next on the blue brand as she has recently showcased a new extreme side to her character.

Do you want to see Morgan win another Women's title in the company? Sound off in the comment section below.

Where has Tessa Blanchard been? Find out here.

Poll : 0 votes