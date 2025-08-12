  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Liv Morgan
  • Liv Morgan can't wait to be 'berated' by this WWE Superstar again, but it's NOT Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan can't wait to be 'berated' by this WWE Superstar again, but it's NOT Dominik Mysterio

By Soumik Datta
Modified Aug 12, 2025 06:19 GMT
Liv Morgan (Image Credits: Her X handle)
Liv Morgan (Image Credits: Liv's X handle)

While Liv Morgan is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, she is looking forward to her big return. Another superstar with a similar fate is Zoey Stark, who received a message from Morgan on social media.

Ad

On the May 19 episode of Monday Night RAW, Stark competed in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match. She faced Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane, but suffered a severe knee injury after attempting a missile dropkick from the top rope. Meanwhile, Morgan dislocated her shoulder on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW during a match against Sane.

In a recently uploaded video on Instagram, Stark provided an update on her current condition. Reacting to this, Morgan wrote in the comments that she couldn't wait for the 31-year-old superstar to "berate" her once again.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I can’t wait for you to berate me again," wrote Morgan.

WWE punished Cody for being too popular? Check now!

Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram comment:

Ad

Liv Morgan wants to cement her legacy in WWE

Liv Morgan is determined to cement her legacy in the WWE, stating that she had to fight and carve her way to the top. The former Women's World Champion opened up during an interview with Billboard.

She said:

“I’d love to cement my legacy in WWE. However, I decide to do that,” says Morgan. “I didn’t come from a wrestling family; I’m not a Division One athlete, and I came from nothing and fought for every opportunity I’ve been given. To carve my own legacy and create my own path in WWE when it’s all said and done, I would love that.” [H/T Billlboard]

Liv Morgan was in her fourth reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion before suffering an injury. The injury saw Roxanne Perez temporarily stepping in to replace Liv as the new Women's Tag Team Champion, alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The duo lost the titles to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2025.

About the author
Soumik Datta

Soumik Datta

Twitter icon

Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.

In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.

In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).

Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.

As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.

(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9

Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel.

Know More

Is Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Check all the details!

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications