Liv Morgan can't wait to be 'berated' by this WWE Superstar again, but it's NOT Dominik Mysterio

While Liv Morgan is currently sidelined with a shoulder injury, she is looking forward to her big return. Another superstar with a similar fate is Zoey Stark, who received a message from Morgan on social media.On the May 19 episode of Monday Night RAW, Stark competed in a Triple Threat Money in the Bank qualifying match. She faced Rhea Ripley and Kairi Sane, but suffered a severe knee injury after attempting a missile dropkick from the top rope. Meanwhile, Morgan dislocated her shoulder on the June 16 episode of Monday Night RAW during a match against Sane.In a recently uploaded video on Instagram, Stark provided an update on her current condition. Reacting to this, Morgan wrote in the comments that she couldn't wait for the 31-year-old superstar to &quot;berate&quot; her once again.&quot;I can’t wait for you to berate me again,&quot; wrote Morgan.Check out a screengrab of Morgan's Instagram comment:Liv Morgan wants to cement her legacy in WWELiv Morgan is determined to cement her legacy in the WWE, stating that she had to fight and carve her way to the top. The former Women's World Champion opened up during an interview with Billboard.She said:“I’d love to cement my legacy in WWE. However, I decide to do that,” says Morgan. “I didn’t come from a wrestling family; I’m not a Division One athlete, and I came from nothing and fought for every opportunity I’ve been given. To carve my own legacy and create my own path in WWE when it’s all said and done, I would love that.” [H/T Billlboard]Liv Morgan was in her fourth reign as the WWE Women's Tag Team Champion before suffering an injury. The injury saw Roxanne Perez temporarily stepping in to replace Liv as the new Women's Tag Team Champion, alongside Raquel Rodriguez. The duo lost the titles to Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss at SummerSlam 2025.