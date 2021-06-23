Liv Morgan wants to wrestle former NXT Women's Champion

WWE SmackDown star Liv Morgan is no stranger to NXT, having competed there at the start of her WWE career. So, it's no surprise that she recently showed some interest in taking on a former NXT Women's Champion.

The SmackDown Superstar has been active on Twitter throughout this week's episode of NXT and has been weighing in on all the matches and segments on the show.

Liv Morgan has a pretty robust fanbase on social media and one of those fans asked for her thoughts on Io Shirai. Morgan quickly responded and said she would be interested in facing the Genius Of The Sky in the future.

"Amazing. I want to wrestle her," tweeted Liv Morgan.

Amazing. I want to wrestle her https://t.co/iEPaOLABqj — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) June 23, 2021

Liv Morgan began working with NXT in 2014 and became one of the brand's featured female stars. She made the move to the main roster in 2017 as part of the Riott Squad, along with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan.

Io Shirai has been one of NXT's most successful and popular Superstars since debuting with the brand in 2018. The Genius Of The Sky started her tenure in the black and gold brand as a babyface but would transform her persona completely with a heel turn just a year later.

The move paid off as, following a run of consistently great matches, she would claim the NXT Women's Championship at the 2020 TakeOver: In Your House.

Despite a recent return to the brand, many have been predicting Shirai could be set for a move to RAW or SmackDown.

If she does make a move to the blue brand, she could have a dream opponent waiting for her in the form of Morgan.

Liv Morgan hints at winning the Women's MITB briefcase

Morgan could be one of the fan favorites to win the Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match this year. This week's SmackDown is set to feature qualifiers for the bout and we can expect the former Riott Squad member to be involved.

Participants from RAW were confirmed this week as Nikki Cross, Asuka, Naomi, and Alexa Bliss booked their spot for the Women's MITB Ladder Match.

Do you think Liv Morgan is a favorite to win the Women's MITB briefcase? Let us know in the comments section.

