Liv Morgan writes "I miss u" on Instagram, but it's not for Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has shared a heartfelt message on her Instagram story. Interestingly, the message isn't addressed to Dominik Mysterio, her on-screen boyfriend.

Back in late 2022, Morgan made a big appearance on the TV show Chucky. The appearance saw Liv being stabbed by the evil toy in a gruesome visual.

Liv Morgan often brings up her memorable appearance on Chucky. In her recent Instagram story, she sent a heartfelt message to the toy, stating that she misses him. Check out the story below:

What did Liv Morgan think of her appearance on Chucky?

Liv getting stabbed by Chucky on the TV show left many of her fans surprised. The WWE Superstar later had a chat with USA Network and opened up in detail about the gruesome visual.

Here's what she said:

“I didn’t even expect to die! I mean, I hoped that I would be able to die but I really didn’t know if we would be able to pull it off — it’s not very PG, so … we did, and it was so much fun, it was such an experience. I loved how it was done, I felt it was very classic ‘Chucky’ which is what I loved about it. I mean, I pis*ed him off, I made him mad, I had to pay the price," she added with a laugh." [H/T USA Network]

Liv is currently one of the most over superstars on the WWE roster. There was a time years ago when she was mostly being used to put over other female talent on weekly TV.

Liv won the SmackDown Women's title by defeating Ronda Rousey two years ago and had a brief run with the belt. She won the Women's World title by defeating Becky Lynch earlier this year and still holds the gold.

Did you enjoy Liv Morgan's appearance on Chucky back in 2022? Sound off by clicking on the discuss button.

