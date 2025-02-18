Liv Morgan writes "Us against the world" on X; Dominik Mysterio reacts during WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio has responded to a heartfelt message shared by Liv Morgan on X/Twitter ahead of RAW tonight. Morgan posted a picture in which she can be seen hugging Mysterio while the latter is flipping off the camera.

Mysterio and Liv have been an on-screen couple for quite some time now. Their love story began at SummerSlam 2024 where Dominik turned on Rhea Ripley and headed backstage with Liv as an irate Nightmare helplessly watched.

Before tonight's episode of WWE RAW, Liv Morgan posted a picture with Dominik Mysterio, with the caption stating:

"Us against the world 🖤❤️‍🔥."

Dominik and Liv Morgan's on-screen relationship has garnered a mixed reaction from the WWE Universe over the past few months. While many fans found their chemistry entertaining, several others still long for the days when Dirty Dom used to be head over heels in love with Mami.

The Eradicator defeated Liv Morgan to win the Women's World Title on the RAW Netflix premiere, thus ending their lengthy storyline on the red brand. She also attacked Dominik right in the middle of the ring following her big win.

