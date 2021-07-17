Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega share heated exchange ahead of Money in the Bank

At this weekend's Money in the Bank pay-per-view, Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega will battle it out amongst six other women from across the RAW and SmackDown rosters.

Zelina Vega was announced to be an entrant for the women's Money in the Bank ladder match upon her return to WWE a few weeks ago. Liv Morgan was one of the last additions to the match after official Sonya Deville made the announcement on a recent edition of SmackDown.

The pair have both been engaging in somewhat of a war of words online. The animosity between the pair began when Vega shared a seemingly false message online, supposedly from Morgan, berating current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina. Liv Morgan then replied with a photo of herself pinning Vega, captioned:

"I live and learn and WIN actually @TheaTrinidad. WATCH ME"

Things then heated up when Zelina Vega sent out the following response to Liv Morgan:

"Hmm the shoulder isn’t down so technicallyyyyy… you didn’t WIN. But continue on about how 2+2=5."

Hmm 🤔 the shoulder isn’t down so technicallyyyyy… you didn’t WIN. But continue on about how 2+2=5. https://t.co/fTlJYKYuPt — 𝕿𝖍𝖊𝖆 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖓𝖎𝖉𝖆𝖉 (@TheaTrinidad) July 16, 2021

Liv Morgan seemed to end the discussion with a final remark to Vega. The former Riott Squad star referred to Vega's lengthy absence from WWE with the following:

"Hey I know you were gone for quite awhile, but when the ref slaps the matt and says “1..2..3” that usually means someone has won the match, and in this case, it was me."

Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega will compete for the Money in the Bank contract this Sunday

Watch all three times Ms. Money in the Bank cashed in her contract in an attempt to become Women’s Champion! pic.twitter.com/HoOu83tNDw — WWE (@WWE) July 16, 2021

In WWE's first pay-per-view with fans for quite some time, Liv Morgan and Zelina Vega will both be competing in the women's ladder match. Joining Morgan and Vega in the match will be 2018 winner Alexa Bliss, former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Nikki Cross, former SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, and 2020 winner Asuka from the RAW roster.

On the SmackDown roster, Natalya and Tamina were the last two additions to the match. Initially, 2017 Money in the Bank winner Carmella was set to be involved, but she will now be facing Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women's Championship tonight.

