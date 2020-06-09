Live Hindi commentary returns for RAW, SmackDown, NXT and WWE PPVs

Hindi commentary returns for WWE RAW, SmackDown, NXT and PPVs

Sony Pictures/WWE

Sony Pictures Sports Network has made a major announcement regarding the return of Hindi commentary for our favourite WWE shows including RAW, SmackDown, NXT and all WWE PPVs.

You can catch WWE action on Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 1 or Sony Liv app on demand. The press release by SPSN has stated that Sony Ten 3 will be featuring Hindi commentary whereas Sony Ten 1 will focus on English commentary.

WWE shows to get Hindi commentary:

In addition, SPSN will also live telecast one of WWE’s biggest pay-per-view events Backlash, in Hindi and English on Monday, June 15. The PPV will feature big matches such as Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship and Edge vs Randy Orton, among many other great matches.

RAW and SmackDown have been airing with Hindi commentary since 2018, but it will be for the first time that WWE NXT will also have Hindi commentary starting next week. NXT is the newest WWE weekly show to get aired on Sony Ten and it is great news that all WWE shows will now be covered in Hindi as well as English.

It is truly an exciting update that Hindi commentary will be made available for fans in India to enjoy. WWE is a global brand and is broadcasted in multiple languages throughout the world.

WWE Backlash will be aired in India on Monday, June 15 from 4.30am only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels

WWE RAW will be telecast live and exclusive in India every Tuesday only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels from 5.30 am.

WWE NXT will be telecast live and exclusive in India every Thursday only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels from 5.30 am.

WWE SmackDown will be telecast live and exclusive in India every Saturday only on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels from 5.30 am.