"Lmaooooo" - Wrestling world reacts to botch during Scarlett's in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown

Scarlett made her in-ring debut on WWE SmackDown this week when she was able to team up with her real-life husband Karrion Kross.

The duo came out on top against Emma and Madcap Moss after Scarlett threw Emma behind the announce table. She allowed Kross to lock in The Kross Jacket on Madcap to win the match via submission.

Interestingly, Scarlett played her role at the end of the match, but the announcer didn't believe it mattered. Kross was announced as the sole winner despite the bout being a mixed-tag team match.

The WWE Universe took to Twitter to share their thoughts and it appears that many fans just found the whole thing hilarious.

Gabe G @TheRealGabeG Lmaooooo the announcer only acknowledged Karrion Kross as the winner. #Smackdown Lmaooooo the announcer only acknowledged Karrion Kross as the winner. #Smackdown

Others called out the ring announcer Samantha Urwin, who seemed to completely forget that Scarlett helped Kross win.

MP @UndisputedHvyw8



"here is your winnnerS... Karrion Kross & Scarlett!



it was a mixed tag match #WWE no, no, no..."here is your winnnerS... Karrion Kross & Scarlett!it was a mixed tag match #SmackDown no, no, no... "here is your winnnerS... Karrion Kross & Scarlett!it was a mixed tag match #SmackDown #WWE

Tonya Pozey @TonyaPozey Seems the ring announcer has forgot that this was a mixed tag match. She only announced Karrion Kross' name as being the winner of the match. 🤷🏽‍♀🤦🏽‍♀ #SmackDown Seems the ring announcer has forgot that this was a mixed tag match. She only announced Karrion Kross' name as being the winner of the match. 🤷🏽‍♀🤦🏽‍♀ #SmackDown

Several other fans pointed out that Scarlett had put on a fantastic show in her first match.

🤖 @JPS86_



Scarlett isn’t half-bad. Emma helped her out, but she looked good. Like the aggression.



#SmackDown The battle of the couples. Scarlett and Kross pick-up the win over Moss and Emma.Scarlett isn’t half-bad. Emma helped her out, but she looked good. Like the aggression. The battle of the couples. Scarlett and Kross pick-up the win over Moss and Emma. Scarlett isn’t half-bad. Emma helped her out, but she looked good. Like the aggression. ⏳#SmackDown

MK @Razhazevil5 Scarlett is lowkey a good wrestler too bad she's wasted as flop Kross's manager. #SmackDown Scarlett is lowkey a good wrestler too bad she's wasted as flop Kross's manager. #SmackDown

Karrion Kross and Scarlett sent a message to legend Rey Mysterio after the match on WWE SmackDown

It wasn't enough for Karrion Kross to win the match, he had to humiliate Madcap Moss as well by putting Rey Mysterio's mask on him. This was a clear message to the WWE legend, who recently made his return to WWE SmackDown after suffering an injury at the hands of his own son.

Mysterio has struggled to contain the issues within his own household in recent months. Kross has made it clear that he wants to make his name off The Master of the 619 and has been stalking him ever since.

He made it clear that he was coming for Mysterio this week and appeared to signal the end of his short feud with Moss.

Do you think Scarlett stood out in her WWE in-ring debut on SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below...

Poll : 0 votes