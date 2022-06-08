Latest reports on why Lo Shirai has been missing from WWE programming

WWE NXT Superstar Lo Shirai has been sidelined due to an injury.

The Japanese professional wrestler has been out of action on the developmental brand ever since she lost a match for the NXT Women's Championship in a Fatal 4-Way at Stand & Deliver.

The encounter also featured current champion Mandy Rose and two other challengers, Cora Jade and Alba Fyre (fka Kay Lee Ray). It has been two months since the match took place, which saw Rose retain her NXT gold.

According to the latest reports from Fightful Select, Shirai is suffering from an injury, though the details have not been revealed yet. The star, who joined the company back in 2018, was seen wearing a leg brace after Stand and Deliver.

The promotion is guessing that the 32-year-old will be back before the summer ends, but nothing has been confirmed.

Lo Shirai comments on a potential move to the main roster

The former NXT Women's Champion has shared her thoughts on a possible move to the main roster.

Shirai has been plying her trade in the developmental territory since she signed with Vince McMahon's company. Despite being a former women's champion and also a tag team champion, she has not been able to earn a call to the main roster yet.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the Japanese star stated that a move to RAW or SmackDown would help her find new challenges in the promotion:

"Of course, I would be open to a move to SmackDown or RAW. The opportunity would present new goals and encounters different from what I have achieved and experienced in NXT."

Before joining WWE, Lo Shirai had spent seven years in World Wonder Ring Stardom. She was also a popular face on the independent circuit and had a long stint in Mexico.

