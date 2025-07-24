"Locked in 4 life" - Eddie Guerrero's daughter sends emotional message to "brother" Dominik Mysterio; WWE champion responds

Late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero's daughter recently took to social media to send an emotional message to Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day star is the current Intercontinental Champion.Since turning heel in World Wrestling Entertainment, Dominik Mysterio has claimed on multiple occasions that his 'real' father wasn't Rey Mysterio, but the late great Eddie Guerrero. Many people consider Dom to be Eddie's actual son after the famous WWE storyline from 2005 between Guerrero and Mysterio in which they battled for Dominik's custody.The late legend's daughter, Sherilyn Guerrero, recently took to Instagram to post a picture with Dirty Dom, referring to the latter as her brother. She also mentioned that their last names didn't need to match as they were &quot;locked in 4life.&quot;&quot;When brother &amp; sister link up 😅 don’t need a last name to know we locked in 4life! Good to see you fam, till next time 🫂,&quot; she wrote.Check out her Instagram post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDominik Mysterio will be in action at WWE SummerSlam 2025AJ Styles was eyeing Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship for weeks. The two stars couldn't lock horns as Mysterio was out with a real-life injury. However, on this week's RAW, their match was made official.In the latest episode of the red brand's show, Adam Pearce asked Dominik to get evaluated by the medical team. After Dom tried to ignore Pearce multiple times, the RAW general manager gave him an ultimatum, saying that if he was still not ready to compete, his title would be relinquished.Later in the show, The Judgment Day star attacked The Phenomenal One backstage, revealing that he was now fine to compete. He then challenged Styles to a match at SummerSlam 2025, which was made official by WWE. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAJ Styles is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. Many people expect The Phenomenal One to dethrone Dominik Mysterio at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Mysterio's title reign going forward.