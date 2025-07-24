  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Locked in 4 life" - Eddie Guerrero's daughter sends emotional message to "brother" Dominik Mysterio; WWE champion responds

"Locked in 4 life" - Eddie Guerrero's daughter sends emotional message to "brother" Dominik Mysterio; WWE champion responds

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jul 24, 2025 09:46 GMT
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: Eddie Guerrero
Dominik Mysterio is the current Intercontinental Champion [Image credits: Eddie Guerrero's daughter's and Rey Mysterio's wife's Instagram handles]

Late WWE legend Eddie Guerrero's daughter recently took to social media to send an emotional message to Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day star is the current Intercontinental Champion.

Ad

Since turning heel in World Wrestling Entertainment, Dominik Mysterio has claimed on multiple occasions that his 'real' father wasn't Rey Mysterio, but the late great Eddie Guerrero. Many people consider Dom to be Eddie's actual son after the famous WWE storyline from 2005 between Guerrero and Mysterio in which they battled for Dominik's custody.

The late legend's daughter, Sherilyn Guerrero, recently took to Instagram to post a picture with Dirty Dom, referring to the latter as her brother. She also mentioned that their last names didn't need to match as they were "locked in 4life."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"When brother & sister link up 😅 don’t need a last name to know we locked in 4life! Good to see you fam, till next time 🫂," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram post below:

Ad

Dominik Mysterio will be in action at WWE SummerSlam 2025

AJ Styles was eyeing Dominik Mysterio's Intercontinental Championship for weeks. The two stars couldn't lock horns as Mysterio was out with a real-life injury. However, on this week's RAW, their match was made official.

In the latest episode of the red brand's show, Adam Pearce asked Dominik to get evaluated by the medical team. After Dom tried to ignore Pearce multiple times, the RAW general manager gave him an ultimatum, saying that if he was still not ready to compete, his title would be relinquished.

Ad

Later in the show, The Judgment Day star attacked The Phenomenal One backstage, revealing that he was now fine to compete. He then challenged Styles to a match at SummerSlam 2025, which was made official by WWE.

AJ Styles is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. Many people expect The Phenomenal One to dethrone Dominik Mysterio at The Biggest Party of the Summer. It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Mysterio's title reign going forward.

About the author
Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija

Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.

His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.

His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.

Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion.

Know More

A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE

Quick Links

Edited by Aashrit Satija
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications