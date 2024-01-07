"Logan gets his makeup tips from Amber Heard" - WWE fans mock Logan Paul's viral picture of bruised eye after SmackDown

The WWE Universe was happy to see Kevin Owens attack the United States Champion, Logan Paul, in the ring on SmackDown this past week.

The Maverick was on the blue brand to witness the finals of the United States Championship Tournament. He sat down with the announcers and berated the finalists, Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar. After Owens won the match, Paul got on the mic and entered the ring to insult his upcoming opponent. However, The Prizefighter was not impressed and decked him with the cast on his arm.

Later in the night, Logan Paul shared a story on Instagram showing the after-effects of the punch. There was a visible bruise under his eye, and some fans took to Twitter to react to the image. A large section of the WWE Universe thanked Kevin Owens for assaulting the social media megastar.

Logan Paul defeated Rey Mysterio to win the United States Championship

The Maverick had a handful of singles matches under his belt before he came face-to-face with Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

The two men faced off at Crown Jewel 2023 in Saudi Arabia with the fate of the United States Championship hanging in the balance. They put on a stellar matchup, going move-for-move in a bid to win the encounter.

Seeing that he was not able to put away the veteran, Logan Paul resorted to some underhanded tactics. One of his crew members handed him brass knuckles to take down Mysterio.

Former LWO member Santos Escobar dealt with the crew member but left the brass knucks in the ring. Paul picked it up and decked the lucha legend while the referee was not watching. The Maverick then covered his opponent to win his first championship in WWE.

Since then, Logan Paul has not put his United States Championship on the line. His first title defense will come at Royal Rumble 2024, where he faces a formidable opponent in the form of Kevin Owens.

