Logan Paul addresses WWE WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia; discusses Roman Reigns classic

By Ishan Dubey
Modified Sep 18, 2025 08:18 GMT
Logan Paul and Roman Reigns from their match at Crown Jewel 2022 (Image via WWE
Logan Paul and Roman Reigns from their match at Crown Jewel 2022 (Image via WWE's Official Website)

Logan Paul recently shared his thoughts on the recent announcement regarding the location of WrestleMania 43. It was made official that the Grandest Stage of them All will be headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027. Paul addressed this news on the latest vlog he posted on his YouTube Channel.

The Maverick has become a mainstay on the WWE roster for the past few years. He has been involved in some great matches over the years with stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena and Cody Rhodes. A lot of his great moments have taken place in Saudi Arabia.

Logan was present there when the announcement for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia was made. In the latest vlog he shared on his YouTube Channel, Logan seemed excited about the news. He also reminisced about some of his best moments in the city of Riyadh.

"Some of my best moments actually in the wrestling ring have been in Riyadh. The famous photo of me and Roman Reigns looks like a movie poster, that happened in Riyadh. Oh, I won my first title there, The United States Championship in Riyadh against Rey Mysterio, who Kevin loves, but who I also beat." [9:32- 9:47]
It will be interesting to see who Logan Paul will face when WrestleMania.

The Rock squashed his beef with Logan Paul

Following the controversy regarding Logan Paul in Japan in 2017, the Rock shared his disgust over Logan's actions and immediately cut off ties with him. However, the two have squashed their beef and are on talking terms again.

In the same video Logan posted on his YouTube, The Brahma Bull sent a heartfelt video to Logan.

"Yo, my brother, I know I look super cool right now. Uh... Bjorn, say hello to Logan Paul. Yo, brother, I know you're doing Benny Safdie today. Uh... I'm so happy, man, that you're going to meet him. That is my guy. That's my brother and and he changed my life, and I just want you to know that. And you guys are going to have an amazing talk. I told Benny how much man I just loved you, and you guys are going to have a great talk." The Rock said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Logan in the Stamford-based promotion.

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey

Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.
With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."
Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.
One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram.

