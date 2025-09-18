Logan Paul addresses WWE WrestleMania in Saudi Arabia; discusses Roman Reigns classic

Logan Paul recently shared his thoughts on the recent announcement regarding the location of WrestleMania 43. It was made official that the Grandest Stage of them All will be headed to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 2027. Paul addressed this news on the latest vlog he posted on his YouTube Channel.

The Maverick has become a mainstay on the WWE roster for the past few years. He has been involved in some great matches over the years with stars like Roman Reigns, John Cena and Cody Rhodes. A lot of his great moments have taken place in Saudi Arabia.

Logan was present there when the announcement for WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia was made. In the latest vlog he shared on his YouTube Channel, Logan seemed excited about the news. He also reminisced about some of his best moments in the city of Riyadh.

"Some of my best moments actually in the wrestling ring have been in Riyadh. The famous photo of me and Roman Reigns looks like a movie poster, that happened in Riyadh. Oh, I won my first title there, The United States Championship in Riyadh against Rey Mysterio, who Kevin loves, but who I also beat." [9:32- 9:47]

It will be interesting to see who Logan Paul will face when WrestleMania.

The Rock squashed his beef with Logan Paul

Following the controversy regarding Logan Paul in Japan in 2017, the Rock shared his disgust over Logan's actions and immediately cut off ties with him. However, the two have squashed their beef and are on talking terms again.

In the same video Logan posted on his YouTube, The Brahma Bull sent a heartfelt video to Logan.

"Yo, my brother, I know I look super cool right now. Uh... Bjorn, say hello to Logan Paul. Yo, brother, I know you're doing Benny Safdie today. Uh... I'm so happy, man, that you're going to meet him. That is my guy. That's my brother and and he changed my life, and I just want you to know that. And you guys are going to have an amazing talk. I told Benny how much man I just loved you, and you guys are going to have a great talk." The Rock said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for Logan in the Stamford-based promotion.

