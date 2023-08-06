Logan Paul adds insult to injury to Ricochet; takes subtle shot at WWE Superstar missing for over 3 months

WWE Superstar Logan Paul added insult to injury to Ricochet at SummerSlam and took a potentially subtle shot at Braun Strowman, who has been missing for three months due to injury.

Braun Strowman was last seen in action on the May 1 episode of RAW, where he teamed up with Ricochet to go against Chad Gable and Otis. Since then, Strowman has been out with an injury.

At WWE SummerSlam, Logan Paul took on Ricochet in an action-packed match. Both superstars delivered some great moments throughout the bout. However, The Maverick may have taken a shot at Ricochet's teammate as he hit a powerslam on the latter, reminiscent of Strowman's finishing move.

Logan and Ricochet put on an amazing display of action at The Biggest Summer Party. The bout ended with Logan taking a win in a controversial manner as he hit his opponent with brass knuckles while the referee was distracted.

Adding insult to Ricochet's injury, The Maverick then mocked The One and Only by asking his fiancee, Samantha Irvin, to announce his name as the winner for a second time. However, the ringside announcer refused the favor.

It remains to be seen whether Ricochet will seek revenge on Logan Paul soon.

What do you think about Logan Paul's controversial win at WWE SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here