Logan Paul announces massive tournament and mystery participant

Logan Paul just announced a massive tournament, which would include a mystery participant, tonight on SmackDown to determine the next challenger for his United States Championship.

Logan Paul's rise in the WWE has been nothing short of meteoric. Right from his in-ring debut, he has shown that he belonged in the ring. In fact, in his third match ever, he went face-to-face with Roman Reigns, and took The Tribal Chief to his limits in an amazing match.

Paul's run in the WWE continued despite that loss, and he has proved to be one of the best in-ring performers. He even took Seth Rollins to his limit during their match. This led him to challenge and defeat Rey Mysterio for the United States Championship, making him one of the fastest rising stars in the company.

After that win, Logan showed up tonight on SmackDown to announce that there will be an eight-person tournament to determine the next challenger for his United States Championship. The tournament will feature Bobby Lashley, Santos Escobar, Karrion Kross, Dragon Lee, Grayson Waller, Austin Theory, Kevin Owens, and a mystery participant from NXT. As of writing this article, we aren't sure who this mystery person is.

It will be interesting to see who will win this tournament, and be next in line to challenge Logan Paul for the United States Championship.

What did you make of this announcement? Sound off in the comments section below.

