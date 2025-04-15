  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Logan Paul assaults former WWE Champion with unexpected help from 39-year-old star

Logan Paul assaults former WWE Champion with unexpected help from 39-year-old star

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 15, 2025 01:41 GMT
Logan Paul
Logan Paul is a former United States Champion (source: WWE.com)

Logan Paul took out a former WWE Champion. However, he was assisted by a surprising star.

Ad

For the past few weeks, Logan Paul and AJ Styles have been butting heads with each other. They will settle their differences at WrestleMania 41 when they lock horns in the middle of the ring. However, Karrion Kross, 39, has gotten himself involved in the feud by getting into AJ's ear. He has tried to motivate The Phenomenal One and bring out the vicious evil side of the former WWE Champion.

However, Karrion Kross' words have fallen on deaf ears. He tried to get AJ Styles to bring out his evil side again last week but was instead challenged to a match this week on RAW. The Phenomenal One had no problem in putting away the former NXT Champion. However, he was confronted by Logan Paul after the match, who insulted the fans in attendance and played a promotional video package of himself. Styles then invited him into the ring to fight.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Karrion Kross tried to sneak attack him from behind, but Styles laid him out with a reverse DDT. This allowed Paul to hit The Phenomenal One with his titanium hand, and he laid out the former WWE Champion with the Pulverizer.

It will be interesting to see who will have their hand raised at WrestleMania 41.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Debottam Saha
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications