Logan Paul assaults former WWE Champion with unexpected help from 39-year-old star

Logan Paul took out a former WWE Champion. However, he was assisted by a surprising star.

For the past few weeks, Logan Paul and AJ Styles have been butting heads with each other. They will settle their differences at WrestleMania 41 when they lock horns in the middle of the ring. However, Karrion Kross, 39, has gotten himself involved in the feud by getting into AJ's ear. He has tried to motivate The Phenomenal One and bring out the vicious evil side of the former WWE Champion.

However, Karrion Kross' words have fallen on deaf ears. He tried to get AJ Styles to bring out his evil side again last week but was instead challenged to a match this week on RAW. The Phenomenal One had no problem in putting away the former NXT Champion. However, he was confronted by Logan Paul after the match, who insulted the fans in attendance and played a promotional video package of himself. Styles then invited him into the ring to fight.

Meanwhile, Karrion Kross tried to sneak attack him from behind, but Styles laid him out with a reverse DDT. This allowed Paul to hit The Phenomenal One with his titanium hand, and he laid out the former WWE Champion with the Pulverizer.

It will be interesting to see who will have their hand raised at WrestleMania 41.

