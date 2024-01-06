Logan Paul attacked on WWE SmackDown after his first challenger for the US Title was revealed

Logan Paul's first challenger for the United States Championship was confirmed on WWE SmackDown: New Year's Revolution.

WWE held a tournament to determine the #1 contender for his title, and the finals took place on the blue brand this week between Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar. The Maverick was on commentary during the bout, and he didn't seem impressed by either men.

KO won the match via pinfall and it was confirmed that he will take on Logan Paul for the coveted US Title at Royal Rumble 2024. After the bout, The Social Media Megastar congratulated Owens and referred to himself as "the greatest United States Champion in history."

He poked fun at the idea of a Canadian winning the title, and as he was explaining why it wasn't going to happen, Kevin Owens knocked him out with a big punch. This wasn't the first time that KO laid his hands on Paul, as he attacked the latter during his first WrestleMania appearance in 2020.

The two stars will collide for the first time at the upcoming premium live event, and most fans feel this will undoubtedly be a good match. It'll be interesting to see whether Owens will defeat Paul to win his fourth US Title.

Do you think KO will dethrone Logan Paul? Sound off in the comments section below!