"Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster," declares ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

WWE finally booked Logan Paul to win his first singles championship at Crown Jewel, and Vince Russo is among the many who feel the company has made the ideal decision.

Having joined WWE after making waves as a social media influencer and boxer, Logan Paul quickly adapted to professional wrestling and, in his short career, has already been involved in some high-profile matchups.

He defeated Rey Mysterio at Crown Jewel and has since been seen in several places outside WWE TV with the United States Title, proving that he truly understands the assignment.

Vince Russo had nothing but praise for Paul on his show on Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo show. The former WWE writer said The Maverick was better than more than half of the current roster and specifically put over the 28-year-old charismatic personality:

"I'm one billion percent totally fine with that, bro. We've said many times, man, Logan Paul is better than 75% of the roster. He has got charisma out of the wazoo; he can get heat. Absolutely, absolutely great move [that he became US Champion]." [1:45 - 2:06]

Vince Russo claims Logan Paul has something you just can't teach

Professional wrestling athletes can always get better in the ring, but Vince Russo believed only a few possess the 'it factor.'

Logan Paul has already showcased that he can hang with the very best inside the squared circle, but he has also left a great impression from a character standpoint. Paul is being himself in the kayfabe setting, resulting in WWE getting a very charming performer tailormade for pro wrestling.

Vince Russo noted that, unlike many talents needing to hone their skills in promo class, Paul was already gifted and could carry himself well in every other facet of the business.

"Yeah, he's great, bro. He's got charisma. Here's the thing, man. When you watch a guy like Logan Paul, you see that charisma. Chris [Featherstone], you can't teach that! No bro. The guy can go to promo school and cut a billion of promos, but no, bro! That's the 'it' factor. You can't teach that, bro. That's special." [From 10:00 onwards]

Is Logan really better than 75% of the WWE roster? Sound off in the comments section below.

