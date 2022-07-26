"I might have been born to wrestle" - Logan Paul brags about his first few weeks in WWE

Logan Paul believes he will be a pretty good professional wrestler.

This Saturday night at SummerSlam, Paul will have his second match in WWE as he is currently scheduled to go one-on-one with The Miz. The match came together after The Miz turned on Paul after their tag team victory over the Mysterios at WrestleMania 38.

WWE posted a video on social media today of Logan Paul training for his return to the ring on Saturday, with Paul stating how excited he is to be back in the ring. He said that he believes he might have been born to be a professional wrestler:

“I’m excited to get back in there, man," Logan Paul said. "Feel good every time I practice. I genuinely feel like I get exponentially better. I might have been made to do this. I might have been born to wrestle. We’ll find out. Everyone hits me up and they’re like, ‘Yo, you are built for this. You’re made for this, lean into it.’ I’m starting to see what they see, and it’s always such an honor when people believe in me before I believe in myself. I think with the WWE, that’s another case of that happening.”

Logan Paul says he has fallen in love with professional wrestling

In the same clip above, The Maverick expressed his new-found passion for wrestling.

While competing for WWE wasn't originally Paul's idea, he admitted that after his match at WrestleMania, he'd fallen in love with the business:

“I have to be honest, WWE was sort of my manager’s idea,” Logan Paul admitted. “He thought I’d be good at it, and I’d never really considered it as a part of my career, but after WrestleMania, like most things that I try and end up doing, I just kind of fell in love with it. I went back to the locker room and I was like this is a fun sport, the crowd reacted amazing, and I think most important for me is I believe I’m good at it. I think it comes natural to me. I love being in the ring. I’m super comfortable, I love doing flips, I love doing slams, being physical, and putting on a show.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

What do you make of Logan Paul's comments? Are you excited about his match against The Miz this Saturday night at SummerSlam? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

