Logan Paul breaks character; lauds 28-year-old WWE star: "The future of professional wrestling"

Logan Paul is one of the most hated heels on the WWE roster right now. He recently faced John Cena at the Clash in Paris PLE in one final last PLE matches. In the latest vlog he posted on his YouTube, Logan praised another champion in WWE. The star is none other than the King of Luchadores Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

Dominik made history at WrestleMania after winning the Intercontinental Championship in a Fatal 4-Way match involving Bron Breakker, Penta and Finn Balor. Since then he has been dominating the RAW roster. He also won the AAA Mega World Championship by defeating El Hijo Del Vikingo at Worlds Collide.

In his latest vlog, Logan heaped major praise at Dominik. The vlog was recorded before Dominik's match with Vikingo at Worlds Collide. Logan stated that he was going to the event to support Dominik.

Ad

Trending

"I like Dominik Mysterio a lot. I love Dominik Mysterio. I'm going to go support Dominik Mysterio. He, you know, like me, the future of professional wrestling in WWE. And one day I might be wrestling him. I probably will or maybe one day we're going to be out as a tag team. Either way, I have to see what he's capable of." Logan said. [10:21-10:37]

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Ad

It will be interesting to see a match between Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio sometimes in future.

Logan Paul also praised El Hijo Del Vikingo in his vlog

In the same video, Logan Paul also praised the former AAA Mega Champion El Hijo Del Vikingo. He talked about Vikingo's viral Instagram clips and matches.

He said that it won't be an easy match for Dominik and that he will be there to give him moral support.

Ad

"This guy Vikingo is really good. Like, you've seen his clips on Instagram go viral. He'll jump off the rope and do like three flips and then go through the table. A very, very talented wrestler. It might not be easy for Dom tonight, you know. So, and then if he sees me there, he might get that little morale boost." [10:43-10:58]

Logan's moral support worked as Dominik succesfully captured the AAA Mega World Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishan Dubey Ishan Dubey is a pro wrestling writer for Sportskeeda, with a lifelong love for professional wrestling that began when he was 5, watching the 2011 Royal Rumble. While pursuing a BCom Hons degree at the University of Delhi, his dedication to wrestling has driven his career.

With years of freelance writing experience, Ishan reports on WWE, adhering to strict guidelines and using official sources to maintain accuracy and give readers the best stories and information. His favorite wrestlers include CM Punk, for always sticking to his beliefs, and Kenny Omega, whom he considers the "god of professional wrestling."

Outside wrestling, Ishan enjoys watching sitcoms, listening to rock and metal music, and writing poems and stories. A passionate debater, he often finds himself in front of a podium when not at his laptop.

One of his favorite moments was having a Kenny Omega poster he made reshared by Omega himself on Instagram. Know More