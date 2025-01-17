Logan Paul breaks character with long-term rival; addresses major WWE loss

Logan Paul made a grand return to WWE and appeared on the RAW debut on Netflix Kickoff Show recently. The Maverick last wrestled in the squared circle against LA Knight at SummerSlam, where he surprisingly lost the United States Championship. Paul recently broke character in a conversation with LA Knight.

Logan Paul was officially announced as the newest addition to the Monday Night RAW roster on the Netflix KickOff event. However, his in-ring return is still awaited by fans around the world.

While being present backstage during a recent WWE show, The Maverick filmed his interactions with his fellow superstars backstage and has shared it on his YouTube recently. Paul, who has primarily been a heel on WWE programming, interacted with his arch-rival LA Knight backstage, addressing the latter's United States Championship loss to Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series.

Trending

"Saw you lost the US title...I lost it too at one point. I can relate," stated the Maverick.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

You can check their entire interaction below:

Expand Tweet

The Maverick and Knight had an intense rivalry last year in WWE. The end of the compelling rivalry saw Knight win the United States Title at SummerSlam.

Logan Paul is reportedly set to face current WWE champion at WrestleMania

Announcing his return to WWE on the RAW Netflix Kickoff event, Logan Paul cleared his intentions to win the World Heavyweight Championship, putting The Ring General Gunther on notice.

A recent update from PWInsider Elite has revealed that WWE's creative team is indeed pitching for a match between Paul and Gunther at the Showcase of Immortals. While it is still uncertain if the World Heavyweight Championship will be involved in their feud, a match between both men seems to be in plans for WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

A match between The Maverick and The Ring General could end up stealing a lot of spotlight among fans. The WWE Universe has also been anticipating Paul's match with John Cena in the future. Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men around the Grandest Stage of Them All.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback