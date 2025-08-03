Logan Paul breaks WWE fans' hearts; pins injured Jelly Roll at SummerSlam

Jelly Roll made his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam, as he teamed up with Randy Orton to take on Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre in a tag team match. The fans were not happy with the result, as the babyfaces were defeated.The Maverick attacked the rapper before the match started, so both stars started the bout. Jelly ran into a kick, but he took down the heel with an elbow and a shoulder tackle. He then hit the former United States Champion with a bodyslam and an elbow drop.Logan Paul tagged Drew McIntyre, but Jelly Roll refused to tag Randy Orton. The Scottish Warrior nailed the musician with a Glasgow Kiss and hit him with a few chops in the corner. The heels planted Jelly with a suplex, and Paul hit a split Legdrop for a two-count.Jelly Roll finally tagged in Randy Orton, and The Viper attacked both of his opponents. McIntyre got planted with a powerslam followed by a draping DDT. Randy tried to go for an RKO, but Logan saved his partner. The Maverick sent Jelly Roll through the announce table.WWE officials came out to check on Jelly after the spot, and they tried to help him to the back because it looked like he was injured. He couldn't even fully walk. However, Jelly Roll got up, and Randy Orton tagged him in. Drew McIntyre hit the rapper with a Claymore before getting RKO'd. Logan Paul sent The Viper into the post and hit Jelly Roll with a splash, which got a three count.