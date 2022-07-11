"I'm coming for you" - Logan Paul calls out former WWE Champion

Logan Paul recently took to Twitter to call out The Miz and challenge him to a match at SummerSlam.

The social media sensation teamed up with the former Intercontinental Champion to take on The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. After the duo won their match, The Most Must See Superstar In WWE turned on his partner, hitting him with a Skull Crushing Finale.

Paul recently signed a contract with WWE. In a video the company put out about the signing, the 27-year old called out The Miz, claiming that he will be coming for the veteran at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

For his part, The Miz seemed oblivious - or perhaps willfully ignorant - of his former partner's intentions, offering to team up with him once more. So to set the record straight, Logan posted a video to Twitter in which he laid it all out:

"Miz, I don't know what to tell you, man. I'm not confused about what I said and I'm definitely not gonna change my mind based on what The Miz said. I don't wanna be your partner. I don't want anything to do with you. In fact, I said when I signed my WWE contract, and I'll say it again now so you can read my lips: I'm coming for you, Miz, at Summerslam. Understand?" said Logan Paul.

The Miz warned Logan Paul on the latest episode of RAW

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, The Miz replied to Logan Paul's initial threat, offering to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champion with him and threatening to humble him at the same time.

On the July 4th episode, the eight-time Intercontinental Champion was asked about his opinion on the elder Paul brother calling him out, to which he said:

"Look, I'm a nice guy. Logan, retract your statement. Accept my offer and I promise you not only will you be a success in WWE, but we will become WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions. But if you don't accept my offer, I will be relentless. I will make you earn everything, and you will be humbled."

The Miz @mikethemiz Retract your statement, @loganpaul. Accept my offer and we will become Undisputed Tag Team Champions. Retract your statement, @loganpaul. Accept my offer and we will become Undisputed Tag Team Champions. https://t.co/hGrPw9vCZa

It's fairly obvious that The Miz will face Logan Paul at this year's SummerSlam. But the fact that the YouTube star has signed a contract with WWE indicates that this will not be a one-and-done match for him in the company.

