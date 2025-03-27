Logan Paul calls Rey Mysterio a ‘deadbeat dad,’ fires shots at Dominik Mysterio

Social media sensation Logan Paul has made quite a name for himself in WWE. The Maverick is known for being a heel on Monday Night RAW and has gained widespread popularity for bashing other superstars. Recently, he was seen doing the same.

On YouTube, Logan uploaded a video titled, 'My Brother Is Fighting Anthony Joshua.' In this video, the former United States Champion called WWE legend Rey Mysterio a "deadbeat dad." He also fired shots at Rey's son and Judgment Day member Dominik Mysterio.

The latter comes as a surprise because Logan and Dominik are known to share a good bond. In the video, Logan said his daughter's messy eating is going to be a problem for him. When his partner Nina Agdal asked him to get used to it or just not be there, the WWE star replied:

"I am not going to be a f**king deadbeat dad like Rey Mysterio, so I don't get a kid like Dom." [1:30 onwards]

When Logan Paul was asked what's wrong with Dominik Mysterio, he replied:

"Let's be honest. That mullet is turning into a… he looks like a chick bro, at this point… From the back, him and Liv, I'm like, 'Oh, two girls, hanging out."

You can check what Logan Paul said in the video below:

Logan Paul recently responded to Lionel Messi's bodyguard's callout

Inter Miami's star player Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko, recently called out Logan Paul. In a video uploaded on Instagram, Cheuko told Logan they both must fight for the people because that's what they demand.

After uploading the callout video, Logan Paul has now responded to the challenge. In the same YouTube video as above, Logan invited Messi's bodyguard to come to Puerto Rico and said that when he beats him, the bodyguard must drink PRIME. Logan said:

"He's an MMA guy who thinks he can box. He thinks he's entitled to victory or attention because he's Messi's bodyguard... I'm here in Puerto Rico, if you wanna pull up on me in Puerto Rico, you're more than welcome, bro. When I beat you a**, this is a big when and not if, you gotta drink PRIME."

Apart from being a WWE star, Logan Paul is also a professional boxer. In his last fight inside the boxing ring, Logan fought MMA fighter Dillon Danis and beat him by unanimous decision.

