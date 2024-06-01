  • home icon
Logan Paul challenges brother Jake Paul to a fight moments after he was called out by a top WWE Superstar

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jun 01, 2024 01:11 GMT
Logan Paul (left) and Jake Paul (right)
Logan Paul (left) and Jake Paul (right) [image credit: WWE.com]

Logan Paul has called out his brother Jake Paul for a boxing match after the latter's showdown against Mike Tyson was postponed.

On this week's SmackDown, Paul was also put on notice by LA Knight, who has demanded a shot at the WWE United States Championship. Knight was in the front row for Logan's recent Undisputed WWE Championship match against Cody Rhodes at the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event.

Moments after Knight called out Paul on SmackDown, the latter took to Twitter/X to challenge his brother. The Maverick refused to acknowledge The Megastar's call-out and instead proposed the idea of stepping back inside a boxing ring.

"So Mike Tyson’s out? I’ll step in and we can settle this once and for all @jakepaul," wrote Logan.

Check out Logan Paul's tweet:

At the 2023 Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Logan Paul won the United States Championship. He successfully defended the title against Kevin Owens at the 2024 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event before beating Owens and Randy Orton at WrestleMania XL.

A match between Paul and Knight hasn't been made official but could take place at SummerSlam 2024. The Megastar has yet to win a marquee championship in WWE, but the US Championship could be his first.

