Logan Paul challenges WWE Hall of Famer for a major title; offer accepted

Logan Paul returned to WWE on this week's episode of SmackDown and challenged Rey Mysterio to a match for the United States Championship at Crown Jewel.

The Maverick called out the WWE Hall of Famer after he defeated Dillion Danis in a boxing match last week. It was then announced that he would return to the blue brand this Friday.

During the show, Logan Paul bragged about his victory over Dillion Danis and referred to the latter as a coward who hides behind a mask. He then called out Rey Mysterio, who he also hinted was a coward hiding behind a mask. The social media megastar said he needs what Mysterio has, the United States Title.

After the LWO member entered the ring, he said that Paul reminded him of his son Dominik, as they both have great abilities and big mouths. Rey Mysterio added that he was hesitant to fight his son, but he won't hesitate to beat up Logan Paul at Crown Jewel, which meant he accepted the challenge. The match was made official.

Logan then reached for a handshake, but Rey Mysterio was reluctant to shake it at first. He thought about it and accepted it, and they both shook hands.

