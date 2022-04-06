Logan Paul hits back at those who call WWE fake

Social media star Logan Paul has reacted to those who call pro wrestling "fake." The Maverick competed at WrestleMania this past weekend alongside The Miz.

Along with the likes of Pat McAfee and Bad Bunny, Logan Paul is one of the many celebrities who have recently stepped between the ropes of a WWE ring. The YouTuber's in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38 was appreciated by fans worldwide.

This past Saturday, Logan teamed up with The Miz to take on the team of Rey and Dominik Mysterio. Speaking on his podcast, Impaulsive, Paul took aim at those who label pro wrestling as fake. The boxer also highlighted the punishment he endured in his match at WrestleMania Night One.

"It is electric. When there is someone you love in that ring and doing those moves….by the way, I didn’t practice any of those moves. That surface is hard, it is not bouncy, it is not a trampoline, there is no give. It is plywood, it’s wood. ‘Wrestling is fake.’ Shut the f**k up, I am sore. The left side of my body kills me right now. Those are real slams, they hurt. In practice even, doing those moves, you’re going to compromise your body ahead of the match." H/T EWrestling News

Due to his athletic background, Paul's impressive performance in the ring at the Show of Shows came as little to no surprise for the WWE Universe. However, his ability to connect with the crowd is one aspect that stands out from other celebrities who have competed in the company.

Logan Paul & The Miz won at WrestleMania

The build-up to The Mysterios vs Miz and Logan Paul consisted of the A-lister and the YouTube star being overly disrespectful. Paul even wore Rey's mask on RAW after The Miz unmasked Mysterio.

After all the humiliation caused by Paul and Miz, fans were hoping that Rey and Dominik would deliver some well-deserved punishment to their opponents at WrestleMania. However, the heel duo would come out on top after Miz hit Rey with the Skull Crushing Finale to pick up the win.

After the contest, The Miz would surprisingly betray his tag team partner by attacking Logan. Although Paul does not have a confirmed return date, a one-on-one match against The Miz may be on the cards somewhere down the line.

