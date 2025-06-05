Logan Paul confesses to a disturbing act he committed on WWE RAW; staff member cursed him out

Logan Paul has revealed that he committed a disturbing act against a WWE cameraman. He's spoken up about it.

On this week's vlog, he titled the video, "I assaulted the WWE Cameraman," confessing that he had assaulted a WWE cameraman. He added "RIP Stu" to it in brackets, ensuring people knew what he had done.

Logan Paul said that he had been aiming the gum at the camera lens, but when he threw, he missed it and it hit the face of the camera person, also known as Stu. On top of that, it ended up going in his hair and got stuck there. Paul added that the gum was still there at the end of the segment, and Stu had cursed him out when he was going to the ring.

"If you watch the footage, you'll see me kinda take my gum out of my mouth and underhand toss it. And I meant to hit the camera lens, but it just hit Stu right in the face. Right in the face. And then, worse, Nina, it stuck in his hair. He takes his head out of the camera eyehole, and he's cursing me out while I'm going to the ring,"Logan Paul said. "And then Nina, we did the entire f***ing segment. I get out of the ring, it was still stuck. Yes Nina. He left it and he flattened it on his forehead... He pointed to it. I come out of the ring, and he looks at me. I'm next to Cena and trying to get out of the scene. And he points to his head, and the gum was stuck on his head." (7:06 - 8:00)

While it may not seem like it, chewing gum stuck in someone's hair can be very serious, and may even lead to them needing to shave their entire head. Logan Paul and Stu have been "beefing" on his vlogs for quite some time now.

