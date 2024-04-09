Logan Paul criticized for "cringe overreacting" at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 was a big deal for Logan Paul on many levels. First and foremost, he successfully defended his United States Championship against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens. In addition to that, he also took great strides as a businessman, as his sports drink company, PRIME became the first center-ring mat sponsor in WWE. However, he has been the subject of criticism recently, for his "cringe" overreactions at the event.

WWE announcer, Samantha Irvin called out Logan Paul on X, for "cringe overreacting". The Maverick had shared a video of himself on the platform reacting to the main event on Night 2 between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns. Of course, being the entertainer that he is, his reactions, at least some of them, were a bit over the top. This doesn't seem to have sat well with Irvin, as she threw some shade Paul's way with her response.

Samantha Irvin isn't exactly a big fan of Logan Paul. She has been critical of the YouTube sensation before, and it's all because of what went down at Summerslam last year. Paul defeated Irvin's fiancee, Ricochet, with the help of some brass knuckles. It also didn't help that after the match, Paul seemed to rub the victory in Irvin's face.

That being said, at the end of the day, there doesn't seem to be any real beef between Paul and Irvin. This is probably just Irvin's way of continuing their "feud" as fellow WWE personnel. Who knows? This may even result in an interesting storyline that once again sees Ricochet and Paul lock horns in the ring.

Triple H believes that Logan Paul has cemented himself as a bonafide WWE superstar

Since joining WWE, Logan Paul has had to fight the stigma of being a part-timer in the business. However, in his journey to rid himself of that title, he has rubbed shoulders with the best of the best. Rey Mysterio, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, The Miz, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens, are but a few. And, despite the limited experience, it is safe to say he has impressed many.

Following yet another outstanding match at WrestleMania 40, Paul received praise from none other than WWE CCO, Triple H. The Game congratulated Paul on yet another successful outing in the squared circle and believes that the YouTuber made the right decision to join the world of professional wrestling. He even stated that Paul has cemented himself as a WWE superstar.

There can be no denying that The Maverick has come a long way since his first-ever match at WrestleMania 38. He has the athleticism and charisma of a WWE superstar, and should he continue down this path, he is sure to become one of the company's top talents.

