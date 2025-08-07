Logan Paul declares "war" after WWE SummerSlam

Logan Paul competed in a big tag team match against Randy Orton and Jelly Roll alongside Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam. The duo picked up the win at MetLife Stadium. Following The Biggest party of The Summer, The Maverick declared war against one of the most recognised WWE fans of all time.

When Logan was making his entrance in MetLife Stadium, a lot of fans in the crowd were holding signs that read "Logan is an outsider." On his IMPAULSIVE podcast, Logan talked about the incident and blamed the 'Green shirt guy' for it.

The Green shirt guy is a fan who has been seen attending WWE shows regularly in the same green outfit. Logan Paul shared his discontent over the incident and took to Instagram to express it. He shared a small reel from his podcast and posted it on his story, declaring war against the WWE fan.

"This means war," Logan wrote.

Logan Paul's Instagram story (Credit: Logan on Instagram)

Fans are excited to see what's next for The Maverick following SummerSlam. It'll be interesting to see if Logan Paul continues his alliance with Drew McIntyre.

Logan Paul sends a message to Triple H after SummerSlam

After picking up the win over Jelly Roll and Randy Orton alongside The Scottish Warrior at last week, Logan sent a message to The Game in his vlog. Humorously, Triple H was standing behind him all the time as he was speaking.

Logan dared Triple H to put him up against more celebrities and influencers in his matches.

"It’s my era. I aint going to let that s**t slide again. I swear to God, yo Triple H, wherever you are, even if you are standing right next to me, I don’t give a damn, bro. Whatever bro, send all the celebrities, all the influencers, I don’t give a damn. I will eradicate all of them," he said. [From 15:09 - 15:19]

Logan is one of the best heels in WWE right now, and fans are very excited about his future in the industry.

