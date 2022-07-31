Logan Paul wins at SummerSlam 2022; former 2-time WWE Champion appears

YouTube star Logan Paul emerged victorious over two-time WWE Champion The Miz at SummerSlam 2022, putting up a memorable performance in his debut singles match for the company.

The match started with Logan Paul in control, with the crowd reacting positively to him. Despite The Miz fighting back by displaying his crafty veteran experience and slowing down the match's face, Paul continued to dominate the proceedings.

He even took down the former WWE Champion with a picture-perfect Blockbuster, a running slam, and a standing Moonsault. At one point, Ciampa tried to interfere in the proceedings, forcing the referee to ask him to leave the ringside. This is when AJ Styles came out to a loud pop and took down the former NXT Champion.

Next, Logan Paul stunned fans by delivering a massive Frog Splash onto The Miz through the announcers' table. In the end, despite Maryse's best attempts to distract him, Paul won after delivering a Skull Crushing Finale to The Miz.

It's safe to assume this could be the end of the rivalry between Paul and his former tag team partner. Considering how well his performance and the reaction to his win were, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for the YouTube star.

