Logan Paul demands Triple H to make huge match against former WWE champion

Logan Paul is set to team up with John Cena at Money in the Bank to take on Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso. However, Paul recently demanded that Triple H book a huge match between him and a former WWE champion.

The Maverick is considered by many to be one of the best celebrities to ever set foot in the squared circle. Some might not like his personality or his history, but it's hard to deny his natural gift for pro wrestling.

Others might argue that Bad Bunny is better than Paul, who was surprised by his IMPAULSIVE co-host Mike Majlak's wish to see a match between him and the global superstar. The former United States Champion initially dismissed it because he's been doing it far longer than the three-time Grammy-winning artist.

However, Maljak continued to press Logan Paul's button just enough for him to demand a match against the one-time 24/7 champion. He even demanded it from Triple H, who is WWE's Chief Content Officer.

"Okay, Triple H, make it happen," Paul said. [From 1:00:20 - 1:00:23]

While Logan Paul isn't a full-time WWE Superstar, he has more matches under his belt than Bad Bunny. The Puerto Rican rapper hasn't wrestled since beating Damian Priest in a San Juan Street Fight at Backlash 2023.

Logan Paul doubles down on his commitment to WWE

Speaking on RAW Recap earlier this week, Logan Paul claimed that his desire to become a full-time WWE Superstar hasn't wavered. Paul pointed out that he turned down a $15 million offer to fight Lionel Messi's bodyguard, Yassine Cheuko.

"I have time. I have committed my life to becoming a WWE Superstar. I'm not doing other opportunities. I got offered $15 million to fight Messi's bodyguard. Super appetizing, super cool, but I'm a WWE Superstar. I'm on a mission right now, and while all that other cute ancillary stuff works for other people, I'm devoting my life to this. I turned that down, and I'm going to be the best that I can, and I'm available. So Triple H, Nick Khan, book me," Paul said. [From 27:15 - 27:44]

Paul hasn't fought a boxing match since beating Dillon Danis in 2023. He was linked to a fight against Conor McGregor last year, but it never came to fruition.

