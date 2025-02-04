Logan Paul to face legendary former WWE World Heavyweight Champion next week on RAW after 464 days

Logan Paul is going to have to take one of the alternate avenues to WrestleMania since the Royal Rumble winner's spot has gone to Jey Uso. Next week, he will face a legendary former World Heavyweight Champion in a rematch after 464 days.

The Elimination Chamber is one of the key avenues to securing a spot at WrestleMania. This year, it takes place in Toronto on March 1, and Logan Paul will aim to join John Cena and CM Punk, with the latter qualifying on RAW tonight after defeating Sami Zayn in the main event.

Next week, Logan Paul will face the legendary former World Heavyweight Champion Rey Mysterio for the first time in 464 days. The last time they faced off was at Crown Jewel 2023, which was for the United States Championship.

Trending

Expand Tweet

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

It'll be an intense matchup and one that Rey Mysterio will be eager to win. This week on RAW, he teamed up with Dragon Lee against The New Day, but Logan's interference directly cost them the match, granting the villains Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston a controversial victory.

If Logan manages to beat Mysterio again, he will be a part of a star-studded Elimination Chamber match.

Expand Tweet

The big question remains whether he'll be able to get through such a competitive field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback