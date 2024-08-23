Logan Paul faces controversial accusation; he denies it immediately

Logan Paul has faced another controversial accusation ahead of WWE SmackDown this week. The star immediately denied it.

Paul lost his United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam. The star faced LA Knight, and the match saw him give it his all, but unlike on previous occasions, this time, he lost the title.

The star has since not been seen in the company, and it's expected he'll take a break before returning to participate again. In the meantime, he has been involved in some controversies, including some ongoing lawsuits.

Earlier today, a video surfaced from four years ago showing his dog, Broley, jumping off his boat. The video claimed that he was pushing the dog off the boat and almost into the boat's rotor, as a hand was seen in the frame before the husky jumped. However, the video was not clear.

Paul replied immediately to the claim. He said that it was not true and that he'd never.

"I would NEVER."

Logan Paul showed an old YouTube comment in which he'd said the same thing about never pushing Broley off the boat. The comment also clarified that the hand was behind the dog, petting him. He added that they tried to grab him after the jump.

"clarifying in the comments: we would NEVER, EVER, EVER, push broley off the boat. he jumped and a hand was behind him, petting him, and when he jumped, we attempted to grab him but FOR A FACT we did not push him. watch his body language and you can very evidently see a self inducted, independent jump from this little mut. thanks for coming to my Ted talk."

He added a slow-motion video showing that the hand was not in contact with the dog before the push and reached out to grab Broley.

Logan Paul's WWE run

While Logan Paul has not been successful in securing the big title shot he got against Roman Reigns, he has still found quite a bit of success in his run in the company.

The star has only had 15 wrestling matches in his whole career. Of them, he has won seven big bouts. He won the United States title by defeating legend Rey Mysterio. Since then, he's beaten the likes of The Miz, Kevin Owens, and even Randy Orton.

While Logan Paul has lost the title, it remains to be seen what's next.

