Logan Paul could feature in massive upcoming WWE plans, according to Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Logan Paul's future in the company. The YouTube sensation has transcended as a major attraction for the WWE.
The Maverick has an ongoing rivalry with AJ Styles, a feud that started at the Royal Rumble when Paul eliminated the wrestling veteran. After weeks of sneak attacks and mocking, the two stars will finally collide at the Show of Shows this year in Las Vegas.
On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Long mentioned that WWE probably had long-term plans with the star. He felt the creative team could decide to have Styles do the honors and put over Paul during their WrestleMania encounter. The Hall of Famer suggested that he could be wrong, but Logan was the trending favorite in this encounter.
"Well, I don't know, they might put Logan Paul over. They look like they are trying to go somewhere with Logan. So, I might be wrong, but I'm gonna pick Logan Paul," Long noted. [From 0:45 onwards]
This week on RAW, Styles will be in action against Karrion Kross. The Phenomenal One will be out to prove to The Maverick that he is still a dangerous force in the ring.
