Logan Paul fires massive shots at multiple stars on WWE SmackDown; shuts down all victors

WWE Superstar Logan Paul had a message for his potential challengers during the latest episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

In the semifinals of the tournament to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship, Kevin Owens and Santos Escobar secured victories over Carmelo Hayes and Bobby Lashley, respectively, edging closer to the title held by Paul.

The Maverick later sent a message to his potential challengers during the show. He said that though impressive, Santos was not someone who was on his level. Owens, meanwhile, according to him, was someone who would not even take his shirt off in a pool. Paul said that he looked like Reddit if Reddit was a person.

Escobar and Owens are set to face each other in the finals of the tournament during the 'New Year's Revolution' episode of WWE SmackDown in two weeks' time.

