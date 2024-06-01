Logan Paul fires shots at LA Knight, reacts to the latter's public challenge on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has reacted to LA Knight's public challenge following SmackDown. The animosity between the two superstars resulted from their face-off weeks before on the blue brand.

On tonight's episode of Friday Night SmackDown, LA publicly called out The Maverick as he continued to aim for the latter's United States Championship. At the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event, Logan faced Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship. Although Paul failed to become a double champion and lost to The American Nightmare, he remains the reigning United States Champion.

Responding to LA Knight's challenge, The Maverick took to his social media and uploaded a clip of himself stating that he is relaxing as the United States Champion despite the challenge.

"You want what I have, huh? [laughs] That's funny brother. Here's the thing: I don't give a da*n what you want; I don't care. I'm chilling, I'm living my life as the champ, went out on date nights with my honey, she's pregnant. I got a whole life ahead of me, and my life doesn't involve you [laughs]," Paul said.

Dutch Mantell shared his honest opinion on Logan Paul and Cody Rhodes' bout

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell had previously shared his honest thoughts on Logan Paul having a rematch against Cody Rhodes at some point.

While speaking during an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell mentioned how necessary it was for The American Nightmare to have a clean victory against Paul at the King and Queen of the Ring event.

He asserted that the two superstars might even earn a rematch in the future if they manage to put up a good show for the crowd in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"I think since Cody has just become champion, I think he needs a straight up win here because they got weeks and weeks and weeks. Just keep Logan Paul warm and he can jump back in there. If they have a good match here people will be dying to see another one. So I would say they're gonna have a great match. I know they're gonna have a great match. They've had like a month to work on that. And I think Cody goes over," the veteran said.

With LA Knight challenging for Logan Paul's United States Championship, it will be exciting to see if the former can take away the title.

