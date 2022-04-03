Logan Paul gets attacked by former WWE Champion after securing a big win over Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 38

Logan Paul made his WWE in-ring debut at WrestleMania 38, as he and his tag team partner The Miz beat Dominik and Rey Mysterio.

Throughout the match, both Mysterios looked incredible, courtesy of their high-flying athleticism in and outside of the ring. However, the two men were outsmarted on the night by The Miz to seal the win.

When the two men were celebrating their big win, The Miz quickly sneaked up on Paul and caught him with a Skull Crushing Finale. In doing so, the former WWE Champion disbanded the team.

This was right after the commentary mentioned that Logan Paul and The Miz could become the next tag team champions.

The Miz and Logan Paul impressed at WrestleMania 38

In the match's closing stages, The Mysterios hit a double 619 on Paul but failed to realize that The Miz had tagged in. The A-Lister then caught Rey with the Skull Crushing Finale and pinned him to secure a massive win on the night.

Paul also had his moments in the match and looked incredibly natural in the ring. The YouTuber-turned-pro boxer even hit the Three Amigos and a Frogsplash from the top rope.

At one point, it also seemed that Paul was about to get the win for his team, but Dominik broke up the pinfall attempt. Despite this the WWE Universe kept booing Logan.

Following The Miz's betrayal, it now remains to be seen what plans WWE have in store for Paul. A singles match between the two men could be in the making, considering how well Paul performed at WrestleMania 38.

If not, could he bring in his brother Jake Paul and create a new tag team in WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

